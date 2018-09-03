Economy

11:45 03.09.2018

NBU designs draft anti-corruption program for 2018-2019

 The National Bank of Ukrainian (NBU) has presented a draft anti-corruption program of the central bank for 2018-2019 to be discussed in public.

The NBU said on its website that the anti-corruption program has a range of activities to prevent, detect and combat corruption at the NBU and to ensure the observation of anti-corruption legislation by the central bank officials.

The NBU policy on preventing and combating corruption is based on the principles of the rule of law, integrity in the public service, the formation of "zero tolerance" for any manifestation of corruption, the inevitability of punishment for corruption offenses, transparency and openness of activities, the NBU said in the report.

"The main goal of the program is to take additional measures and strengthen existing measures aimed at further improving the system of preventing, detecting, eliminating and combating corruption in the National Bank of Ukraine. Priority is given to the implementation of preventive anti-corruption measures," the NBU said.

The document is designed to fulfill the requirements of Article 19 of the law on the prevention of corruption.

The NBU accepts comments and proposals for the document before September 7.

