09:13 01.09.2020

Ukraine records 2,088 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 48 new victims of virus

As of Tuesday morning, some 2,048 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were detected in Ukraine per day, some 688 people recovered, some 48 people died, according to data published on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC).

A day earlier, on August 31, there were 2,141 people infected with COVID-19 per day, on August 30, some 2,096 cases were reported, on August 29, some 2,481 COVID-19 cases were detected per day, which was the maximum since the beginning of the pandemic, on August 28 it was 2,438 sick people per day.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 123,303 people on Tuesday morning, some 57,802 recovered, some 2,605 people died from the disease. Now in Ukraine, some 62,896 people are sick with COVID-19, which is 1,352 people more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (262), Odessa (211), Lviv (193), Ternopil (180), Ivano-Frankivsk (169) regions and Kyiv (176).

