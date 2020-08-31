Facts

15:02 31.08.2020

Fokin's statements on amnesty, entire Donbas special status don't meet official position of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Yermak

Fokin's statements on amnesty, entire Donbas special status don't meet official position of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Yermak

Particular comments of the deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Minsk Trilateral Contact Group Vitold Fokin, in particular regarding the amnesty and special status for the entire Donbas, do not reflect the official position of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, said head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"Let's separate the personal position from the delegation's position. Fokin has just joined the negotiation process and is dealing with the subject matter. And some odious and ambiguous formulations, which for some reason the previous government agreed to, today the Ukrainian side is trying to soften or apply exclusively within the framework of the national interests of Ukraine," the press service of the President's Office quoted Yermak as saying on Monday.

Tags: #yermak #donbas #ukraine #fokin #tcg
Interfax-Ukraine
