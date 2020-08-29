Ukraine reports new all-time high of daily COVID-19 - 2,481 cases, 41 deaths

A total of 2,481 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ukraine as of Saturday morning, 41 people died and 1,055 recovered, according to the website of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus pandemic monitoring system.

The day before saw 2,438 new cases, a total of 1,974 new cases were recorded on August 27, and 1,670 on August 26.

Ukraine's total case count currently stands at 116,978, while 56,138 patients have already recovered, and 2,492 have died. At present, Ukraine has 58,348 active COVID-19 cases, which is 1,385 more than the day before.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kyiv - 265, Kharkiv region - 247, Ternopil region - 227, Lviv region - 190, Ivano-Frankivsk region -182, and Odesa region -170.