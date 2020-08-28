Zelensky expects N4 summit after presidents' advisers meeting – call conversation with European Commission President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed appreciation to her for her support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"We look forward to a meeting of the leaders of the N4 [Normandy Four] countries after the meeting of our advisers. We really want to maintain a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire regime. We are doing everything to move forward until the end of the war," he said on Twitter on Friday.