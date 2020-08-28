More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day to cause overcrowding in hospitals, create critical situation by Oct – source

The overcrowding of hospitals and a critical situation is expected until October 2020, if the number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease recorded exceeds 3,000 cases per day, the government's source told journalists.

According to him, the government is currently drafts protocols for the educational process in schools and the conduct of elections, which will be ready in the coming days.

The source also said that the mortality rate for COVID-19 disease is currently 2.2%.