Facts

15:46 28.08.2020

More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day to cause overcrowding in hospitals, create critical situation by Oct – source

1 min read
More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day to cause overcrowding in hospitals, create critical situation by Oct – source

The overcrowding of hospitals and a critical situation is expected until October 2020, if the number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease recorded exceeds 3,000 cases per day, the government's source told journalists.

According to him, the government is currently drafts protocols for the educational process in schools and the conduct of elections, which will be ready in the coming days.

The source also said that the mortality rate for COVID-19 disease is currently 2.2%.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:53 28.08.2020
No reasons to severe diplomatic relations between Kyiv, Minsk now – Kuleba

No reasons to severe diplomatic relations between Kyiv, Minsk now – Kuleba

11:53 28.08.2020
Ukraine didn't interfere, won't interfere in internal affairs of neighboring Belarus – Kuleba

Ukraine didn't interfere, won't interfere in internal affairs of neighboring Belarus – Kuleba

10:47 28.08.2020
Citizens of Belarus to use preference regime when entering Ukraine – Kuleba

Citizens of Belarus to use preference regime when entering Ukraine – Kuleba

10:29 28.08.2020
Ukrainian MFA considers any external interference into situation in Belarus unacceptable, in particular by Russia – Kuleba

Ukrainian MFA considers any external interference into situation in Belarus unacceptable, in particular by Russia – Kuleba

09:49 28.08.2020
Ukraine again sees anti-record of COVID-19: 2,438 new cases over past day, 866 recoveries, 48 deaths

Ukraine again sees anti-record of COVID-19: 2,438 new cases over past day, 866 recoveries, 48 deaths

18:52 27.08.2020
Belarusians under pressure or persecution can always get protection in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Belarusians under pressure or persecution can always get protection in Ukraine – Shmyhal

18:44 27.08.2020
Ukraine raises gas reserves in UGS to 25 bcm

Ukraine raises gas reserves in UGS to 25 bcm

18:36 27.08.2020
Kuleba suggests holding next meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission

Kuleba suggests holding next meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission

13:26 27.08.2020
Ukraine passes Council of Europe instruments of ratification of convention on access to official documents

Ukraine passes Council of Europe instruments of ratification of convention on access to official documents

13:12 27.08.2020
Biegun assures Shmyhal of U.S. support for Ukraine's efforts to implement reforms, its further integration into Europe

Biegun assures Shmyhal of U.S. support for Ukraine's efforts to implement reforms, its further integration into Europe

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decree on appointment of Sytnyk as NABU Director is recognized unconstitutional – source

НАБУ обжалует закрытие дела "Роттердам +"

Zelensky hopes first tranche of EU's macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln to be provided soon without additional conditions

Zelensky expects N4 summit after presidents' advisers meeting – call conversation with European Commission President

Ukraine didn't interfere, won't interfere in internal affairs of neighboring Belarus – Kuleba

LATEST

Decree on appointment of Sytnyk as NABU Director is recognized unconstitutional – source

НАБУ обжалует закрытие дела "Роттердам +"

Zelensky hopes first tranche of EU's macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln to be provided soon without additional conditions

Zelensky expects N4 summit after presidents' advisers meeting – call conversation with European Commission President

Lukashenko agreed with Putin to engage joint group of forces in case of threat from West

Merkel says it's wrong to link Nord Stream 2 to Navalny situation

Election process in Belarus had significant defects, didn't meet general standards – Kuleba

Saakashvili announces his return to Georgian politics

Putin describes detention of 33 Russians in Belarus as joint operation of Ukrainian, U.S. security services

Electronic tag removed from Kuzmenko – lawyer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD