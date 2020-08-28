Ukraine again sees anti-record of COVID-19: 2,438 new cases over past day, 866 recoveries, 48 deaths

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, 2,438 cases of COVID-19 have been detected over past day, while 48 people died, and 866 people recovered, according to data published on the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of the Coronavirus Epidemic of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

The day before, on August 27, there were 1,974 cases of COVID-19, there were 1,670 patients on August 26, 1,658 diseases on August 25, 1,799 new patients on August 24, some 1,987 new infections were recorded on August 23, and on August 22 there was an absolute anti-record – with 2,328 infected over the day, there were 2,106 cases on August 21, and 2,134 people August 20.

The number of infected people was 114,497 people on Friday morning, 55,083 people recovered, 2,451 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic from COVID-19. Now in Ukraine, 56,963 people are sick with COVID-19, which is 1,524 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kyiv (251), in Kharkiv (242), Ternopil (233), Lviv (215), Odesa (214), Ivano-Frankivsk (176) regions.

In addition, in Ukraine as a whole, over the past day, 2,812 suspicions of COVID-19 disease were recorded.