Cabinet to extend adaptive lockdown in Ukraine for two months – MP

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will extend the adaptive lockdown in Ukraine until October 31, 2020.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"Today at the meeting we will consider the issue of extending the lockdown for two months. The zoning of territories by color will operate at least until November 1. We will extend the lockdown until October 31," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the government meeting on Wednesday.