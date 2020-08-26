Facts

12:46 26.08.2020

Yermak expects meeting Normandy Four leaders' advisers to take place by Sept 10

1 min read
Yermak expects meeting Normandy Four leaders' advisers to take place by Sept 10

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak hopes that the postponed meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four states will take place before September 10.

"Mr. Bonn [Adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Bonn] called me a few days ago and asked to postpone the meeting due to his business trip. Today the dates are being discussed, these are the first days of September. I think that this meeting will take place before September 10," he said at a briefing with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday in Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported, the meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format member states, which was supposed to take place on August 28 in Paris, was postponed due to the mission of French President adviser Emmanuel Bonn.

Tags: #normandy_format
