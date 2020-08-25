Industrial production fall in Ukraine slows to 4.2% in July 2020

Industrial production in Ukraine in July 2020 compared to July 2019 decreased 4.2%, while in June the decline was 5.6%, in May it was 12.2%, in April – 16.2%, and in March – 7.7%, the State Statistics Service said on Tuesday.

The agency said that taking into account the effect of calendar days, the reduction in industrial production in July 2020 was slightly larger – 4.4%, but still significantly better than in previous months: 7.1% in June and 11.7% in May.

The State Statistics Service said that compared with June of this year, industrial production in July grew by 3.9%, but taking into account the seasonal adjustment – by 1.4%.

In the manufacturing industry in July 2020 compared to July 2019 the decline accelerated slightly – to 6.6% from 6.2% in June, but in the extractive industry and quarrying it slowed to 0.7% from 4.9%, and in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it grew by 0.7% compared with a 4% decline in June.

In general, in the first seven months of this year, industrial production in Ukraine decreased 7.7% compared to the same period last year, including in the mining industry and quarrying – by 5.5%, in the processing industry – by 9.2%, in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning – by 5.3%.

As reported, industrial production in Ukraine in 2019 decreased 0.5% compared to 2018.