16:53 22.04.2021

Industrial production in Ukraine 2.1% up in March 2021 - statistics

Industrial production in Ukraine in March 2021 increased by 2.1% compared to March 2020, which was the first month of the introduction of quarantine due to COVID-19, and the growth adjusted for the effect of calendar days was 2.4%, the State Statistics Service has said.

The department indicated that the growth of industrial production in March 2021 amounted to 10.9% against the previous month, and on a seasonally adjusted basis - 1.8%.

In the supply of electricity, gas, steam and conditioned air in March 2021 from March 2020, an increase was 7.3%, in processing industry - 2.5%, while the reduction in production in extracting industry was 1.5%.

The State Statistics Service clarified that in the first quarter of 2021 in relation to the same period a year earlier, industrial production in Ukraine decreased by 2%, in particular in mining industry - by 2.8%, processing - by 3.3%, although the supply of electricity, gas and steam gains 4.1% due to substantially colder weather.

As reported, industrial production in Ukraine in 2020 fell by 5.2% after falling by 0.5% a year earlier. At the same time, in December last year, for the first time since May 2019, its growth was recorded compared to the same period last year - by 4.8%.

