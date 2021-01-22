Economy

16:58 22.01.2021

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

 Industrial production in Ukraine in 2020 decreased by 5.2%, but in December last year, for the first time since May 2019, its growth was recorded compared to the same period of the previous year - by 4.8%, the State Statistics Service has reported.

The agency clarified that, adjusted for the effect of calendar days, industrial production in December 2020 increased by 3.2%.

The service indicates that from the previous month, industrial production growth in December amounted to 2.8%, and taking into account seasonally adjusted basis 1.1%.

In processing industry in December 2020 from December 2019, the growth was 1.8%, in extracting industry and quarrying - 5.4%, and in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning - 15.8%.

According to the report, over the past year, processing industry recorded a decline in production by 6.9%, mining and quarrying industry - 3.1%, the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning - by 1.3%.

As reported, industrial production in Ukraine in 2019 declined by 0.5% compared to 2018.

