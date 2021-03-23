Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

Industrial production in Ukraine in February 2021 decreased by 4.6% compared to the pre-Covid February 2020, and adjusted for the effect of calendar days (last year was a leap year), the reduction was noticeably smaller - 2%, the State Statistics Service said.

The service indicated that the industrial production growth in February was 0.3% against the previous month, and taking into account the seasonal adjustment - 0.4%.

A decline of 6.7% was recorded in the processing industry in February 2021 versus February 2020, in the extractive industry and quarrying - by 3.9%, while in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning - an increase of 1.9%.

Adjusted for the leap year, the reduction in production in processing was 4.4%, in the mining industry - 1.4%, and the growth in the supply of electricity and gas - 7.8%.