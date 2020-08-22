Facts

It is necessary to find dialogue format in Belarus – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that the society and the officials of Belarus need to find a "calm format of dialogue" with each other, since bloodshed is unacceptable.

"As for the bloodshed – certainly not. We reacted immediately. Whatever happens, the authorities and society must find a dialogue format. It does not matter which one, but not with clubs. Calm dialogue format and get out of this difficult the situation that continues in Belarus," Zelensky said in an interview with the Ukraine 24 television channel on Saturday afternoon.

The president also said that he would not want something to affect our really friendly relations between Ukraine and Belarus.

"We have very good relations, we have common families. The most important thing is relations between peoples, this is more important than relations between the government authorities. As everything is temporary in our life, I mean, between the authorities. All this is temporary," Zelensky said.

