Ukraine detects 2,106 new cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 23 deaths, 637 recoveries

Ukraine, as of Friday morning, recorded 2,106 cases of COVID-19 over past day, while 637 people recovered, and 23 people died, according to data published on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, on August 20, an anti-record was noted on the number of infected people per day – 2,134. On August 19, 1,967 cases were reported, and there were 1,616 new cases of COVID-19 on August 18.