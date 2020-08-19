Facts

13:10 19.08.2020

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thurs to set different levels of epidemic danger, quarantine zones to be revised in 13 regions – Liashko

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thurs to set different levels of epidemic danger, quarantine zones to be revised in 13 regions – Liashko

The State Commission on Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response on Thursday will review the levels of epidemic danger in at least 13 regions, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said during a press briefing following the meeting of the commission.

"Tomorrow, the epidemiological levels will be revised based on the number of cases in the last 14 days. Last Thursday there were 10 such regions," he said.

At the same time, Liashko said that according to statistics, at present, the number of regions where territories will be considered and distributed into zones has already reached 13. "But we look forward to tomorrow, because the dynamics shows that other regions can join," said the chief medical doctor of the country.

