Lukashenko promises to dissolve Coordination Council of Belarusian opposition

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has promised to equip with brooms and shovels the members of the opposition's Coordination Council formed by supporters of his election rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, to ensure the transition of power in Belarus.

"The co-called 'black hundred' has been established to receive and to ensure transition of power. This is the so-called opposition headquarters. Surprisingly, they have created waiting lists and have started distributing portfolios. Let me say this: dear black hundred members, the country has fewer portfolios than the number of you on the waiting list. But we have brooms and shovels. We can provide that," the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting of the Belarusian Security Council on Wednesday.

"Please note that the establishment of alternative, parallel, and other bodies, those 'hundreds' aimed to seize power, is punishable by law," Lukashenko said.