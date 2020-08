Ukraine records 1,616 new COVID-19 cases over day, 761 recovered, 27 died

In Ukraine, as of Tuesday morning, some 1,732 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease per day were detected, while some 761 people recovered, some 27 people died from the disease, the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC) said on its website.

A day earlier, on August 17, some 1,464 COVID-19 cases were reported, on August 16, there were 1,637 new cases, on August 15 an absolute anti-record with 1,847 new cases of the virus was set, on August 14, some 1,732 new cases were detected per day.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases from the beginning of the pandemic to the morning of Tuesday reached 94,436 people, some 48,925 people recovered, some 2,089 people died from the pandemic. Now in Ukraine, there are 43,395 patients with COVID-19, which are 828 people more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (204), Lviv (181), Chernivtsi (172), Ivano-Frankivsk (169) regions.