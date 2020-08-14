Lockdown restrictions to be toughened in Kyiv from Aug 17 – Klitschko

Since Monday, August 17, lockdown restrictions will be somewhat toughened in Kyiv, since Ukraine's capital, due to an increase in the number of patients, according to the decision of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response, found itself in a "yellow" zone of epidemic danger, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

This is due to the fact that the occupancy of beds in medical institutions where patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease are treated has exceeded 50%, and is 52.2% today, Klitschko said at a briefing on Friday.

"From August 17, the following restrictions and bans, determined by the government, will be strengthened in Kyiv: stay in public buildings, public transport without wearing personal protective equipment – masks; being on the streets without identity documents; a ban on unauthorized leaving places of self-isolation or observation for people in isolation; holding mass (cultural, sports, entertainment, religious, advertising) events with the participation of more than one person per five square meters of the area of the building or territory, if the event is held outdoors; the organizer of the event is responsible for observing the physical distance of at least one and a half meters by the participants if the participants are placed standing. The occupancy of movie theaters and cultural institutions can be no more than 50% of seats; public transport, namely, trams, trolleybuses, buses and taxis have to transfer passengers only within the number of seats," the mayor said.

"The situation is unpleasant and difficult. Kyiv is preparing second wave medical institutions for the reception and treatment of patients with coronavirus. Do not ignore the rules! It is easy to follow them, however it is important," Klitschko said.