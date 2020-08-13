Facts

09:20 13.08.2020

Russian-occupation fighters violate ceasefire in Donbas four times on Wed – JFO

1 min read
Russian-occupation fighters violate ceasefire in Donbas four times on Wed – JFO

 On Wednesday, August 12, Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire in Donbas four times, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, Ukrainian servicemen have documented four hostile violations of the proclaimed ceasefire regime. These fire provocations of the enemy did not pose a threat to our defenders, so the Ukrainian units did not use weapons in response. There are no combat losses or injuries among the personnel of the Joint Forces," the JFO said in the statement on Facebook page on Thursday morning.

The JFO headquarters said that near Maryinka and Pivdenne, several automatic rounds of small arms were observed from the side of Russian-occupation fighters, and near Zalizne, the enemy used an automatic heavy grenade launcher. Another fact of provocation was recorded near Krasnohorivka.

"Since the beginning of the current day, on August 13, there has been silence in all sectors of the front, no violations of the full and comprehensive ceasefire have been recorded," the JFO headquarters said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:02 13.08.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

18:19 11.08.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since midnight – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since midnight – JFO HQ

13:52 08.08.2020
Three fire provocations by Russia-occupation fighters recoded since start of this day in Donbas

Three fire provocations by Russia-occupation fighters recoded since start of this day in Donbas

18:42 06.08.2020
JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

JFO HQ reports no enemy attacks in Donbas since midnight, no casualties over 11 days

09:19 04.08.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times over past day, one provocation from enemy's side recorded from beginning of current day – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times over past day, one provocation from enemy's side recorded from beginning of current day – JFO HQ

12:54 27.07.2020
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire on UAF's 36th Marine Brigade units - JFO commander

11:14 27.07.2020
New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

09:57 27.07.2020
Ukrainian troops set up additional reserve forces in Donbas to retaliate in case of violating ceasefire

Ukrainian troops set up additional reserve forces in Donbas to retaliate in case of violating ceasefire

10:27 24.07.2020
Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

18:15 22.07.2020
Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

LATEST

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

Over 47% support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 57% support EU – poll

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

MFA sends two notes to Belarusian Foreign Ministry about Ukrainians detained there – Kuleba

Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD