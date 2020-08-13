Russian-occupation fighters violate ceasefire in Donbas four times on Wed – JFO

On Wednesday, August 12, Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire in Donbas four times, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"Over the past day, Ukrainian servicemen have documented four hostile violations of the proclaimed ceasefire regime. These fire provocations of the enemy did not pose a threat to our defenders, so the Ukrainian units did not use weapons in response. There are no combat losses or injuries among the personnel of the Joint Forces," the JFO said in the statement on Facebook page on Thursday morning.

The JFO headquarters said that near Maryinka and Pivdenne, several automatic rounds of small arms were observed from the side of Russian-occupation fighters, and near Zalizne, the enemy used an automatic heavy grenade launcher. Another fact of provocation was recorded near Krasnohorivka.

"Since the beginning of the current day, on August 13, there has been silence in all sectors of the front, no violations of the full and comprehensive ceasefire have been recorded," the JFO headquarters said.