Health Ministry intends to end reconstruction of Cancer Institute's laboratory by Feb 2021 – Stepanov

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine plans to finish the reconstruction of the Research Laboratory of molecular-genetics diagnostics and experimental oncology of the National Cancer Institute of Ukraine by February 2021, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"The amount of investment in this project is about UAH 106 million. The project is undergoing the stage of state construction expertise. In April, when I headed the ministry, we began to make a project, make designing estimates, to follow all the stages of approval. We have a clear plan. This month we plan to finish everything, to conduct tender procedures in September and begin to carry out construction and installation work. The goal is to finish this construction in January or early February next year," he said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.