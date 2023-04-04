Facts

19:41 04.04.2023

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine by late March delivers 54% of cancer drugs for adults bought using state budget 2022 funds to medical institutions

As of March 28, the state-owned enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine delivered 54% of cancer drugs for adults and 71% for children purchased using state budget 2022 funds to medical institutions and accelerated their delivery as much as possible.

The Ministry of Health said on its website that at the beginning of this year, Medical Procurement of Ukraine announced additional tenders for the purchase of 40 drugs with a key requirement for all potential suppliers to deliver mainly by the end of February 2023.

At the same time, the ministry said that the Medical Procurement of Ukraine team also accelerated the delivery of cancer drugs purchased using the 2022 budget funds as much as possible.

