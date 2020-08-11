Facts

11:19 11.08.2020

Lublin Triangle states' FMs concerned by escalation of situation in Belarus after presidential election

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, and their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba have called on the Belarusian authorities to refrain from using force and release all people detained during the night after Sunday's presidential election in the country.

"As foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle states, we are deeply concerned with the escalation of the situation in Belarus after the presidential elections and call upon the authorities to refrain from the use of force and to release all those detained last night," the ministers said in a statement published on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's website on Monday evening.

The ministers expressed confidence that the current situation can be resolved for the benefit of the people and Belarus "only by means of dialogue," offering their assistance in facilitating it.

"In case of the need, we are open for any assistance or good offices in facilitating this dialogue," they said.

The ministers also reiterated their full support of the independence and sovereignty of Belarus, stressing that respect for fundamental freedoms and human rights, including democracy and the rule of law, is crucial for the country's further development.

"The well-being and prosperity of Belarus and its people are important for the entire Europe and specifically the region. We are all interested in continuing mutually beneficial dialogue as well as cooperation based upon democratic values and focused on creating conditions for a common and stable future," the ministers said in their statement.

Interfax-Ukraine
