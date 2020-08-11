One dies at unauthorized protest in Minsk on Aug 10 – Belarusian Interior Ministry

The Belarusian Interior Ministry has reported one fatality during an unauthorized protest in Minsk.

"During a clash with special operations forces, who arrived to unblock the square, one of the protesters tried to hurl an unidentified explosive device toward the law enforcers. But it exploded in the man's hands. As a result, the man sustained fatal injuries," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

Investigators are working at the scene, it said.

"All circumstances of the incident are being established," the ministry said.