10:44 14.07.2025

Activists demand dismissal of Vitrenko from Education Ministry

A student protest, dubbed "Vitrenko to the wind," is taking place in Kyiv, demanding the dismissal of Deputy Minister of Education and Science Andriy Vitrenko and preventing his appointment as minister.

As reported by the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, as of 10:20, about 100 participants of the action had gathered on Arsenalna Square in Kyiv and people continue to arrive.

They are holding flags of their self-governing organizations and posters with the following inscriptions: "Vitrenko to the wind," "Education is not for Vitrenko," "Education is not a circus," "Students will not be silent," "Vitrenko is a devil," "Vitrenko - get out of the Ministry of Education", and "How can a plagiarist take care of Ukrainian education?"

Police are monitoring the protest.

The main organizers of the action are the student organizations of the NGO Ukrainian Students for Freedom and the NGO Ukrainian Association of Students, as well as the self-government of the Ukrainian Catholic University, the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) and the National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

As the organizers previously noted, among the demands of the rally: the dismissal of Vitrenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Education, and the prevention of his appointment to the post of minister or acting minister.

