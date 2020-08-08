Facts

13:52 08.08.2020

Three fire provocations by Russia-occupation fighters recoded since start of this day in Donbas

From the beginning of Saturday as of noon in Donbas, three fire provocations by Russia-occupation fighters have been recorded, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"From the beginning of the current day as of noon, the Russia-occupation fighters used fire provocations three times, in the morning they fired one shot from automatic grenade launchers in near Popasna and Hnutove, and from an under-barrel grenade launcher near the village of Shumy. Our soldiers did not open fire," Defense Ministry Speaker Maksym Prauta said in a daily report on the situation in the area of the JFO.

No combat losses or injuries among the Ukrainian defenders are reported.

Tags: #defense_ministry #donbas #jfo
