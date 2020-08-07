Ukraine hands over to Russia a list of 22 Crimean Tatars, whose release Zelensky discussed in his last conversation with Putin - Yermak

During his last telephone conversation with Russian President Volodymyr Putin, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the release of 22 Crimean Tatars illegally detained in occupied Crimea, said the head of the President`s Office Andriy Yermak.

"This list has already been handed over to the Russian side. And we expect that this issue will also be resolved," Yermak said during the working trip of the President of Ukraine to Donbas, the presidential press service reported.

Zelensky and Putin reportedly had a telephone conversation on July 26. Among other issues, the release of illegally detained persons, including a journalist and a defendant in Hizb ut-Tahrir case Ruslan Suleimanov, was also discussed in connection with the tragic death of his three-year-old son Musa Suleimanov who disappeared in the evening of July 24 in Crimea. On July 26, the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia in Crimea announced that the child's body had been found. The Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Crimea claimed that Musa Suleimanov died due to drowning. The boy's body was found in one of the cesspools near the family's house.

On the same day, Zelensky raised the issue of Suleimanov's release in a telephone conversation with Putin.