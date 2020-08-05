Ukraine records new all-time high of 1,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine registered 1,271 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the past 24 hours, 914 previously ill patients recovered and 24 died, the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC) reports.

A day earlier, on August 4, there were 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, on August 3 – 990, the all-time high of 1,198 new COVID-19 cases was recorded on August 2, and 1,172 – on August 1. The highest number of new infections was registered for the first time on July 30 – 1,198.

The number of people infected with a cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 75,490, some 41,527 recovered, and 1,788 people died from COVID-19.

Now in Ukraine, there are 32,175 active cases of COVID-19, which is 333 more than the day before.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (146), Ivano-Frankivsk (127), Lviv (156) regions and Kyiv (150). The largest number of recoveries was recorded in Lviv (123) and Rivne (144) regions.