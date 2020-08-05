Facts

09:29 05.08.2020

Ukraine records new all-time high of 1,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine records new all-time high of 1,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

As of Wednesday morning, Ukraine registered 1,271 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the past 24 hours, 914 previously ill patients recovered and 24 died, the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC) reports.

A day earlier, on August 4, there were 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, on August 3 – 990, the all-time high of 1,198 new COVID-19 cases was recorded on August 2, and 1,172 – on August 1. The highest number of new infections was registered for the first time on July 30 – 1,198.

The number of people infected with a cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 75,490, some 41,527 recovered, and 1,788 people died from COVID-19.

Now in Ukraine, there are 32,175 active cases of COVID-19, which is 333 more than the day before.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (146), Ivano-Frankivsk (127), Lviv (156) regions and Kyiv (150). The largest number of recoveries was recorded in Lviv (123) and Rivne (144) regions.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:00 05.08.2020
No blast victims among employees of Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon

No blast victims among employees of Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon

18:02 04.08.2020
Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

17:46 04.08.2020
Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

12:52 04.08.2020
Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

11:33 04.08.2020
Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn canceled until Aug 9 inclusive – airline

Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn canceled until Aug 9 inclusive – airline

09:33 04.08.2020
Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

09:25 04.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

11:12 03.08.2020
Russia's leaders will accept existence of independent Ukraine - foreign intelligence chief

Russia's leaders will accept existence of independent Ukraine - foreign intelligence chief

09:25 03.08.2020
Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

09:12 03.08.2020
New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Terrorist' who threatened to blow up Kyiv business center is notified on suspicion, issue of imposing pretrial restraint is decided – prosecutor's office

If someone gives recommendations, instructions to HACC, we to declare this publicly – court's head

High Anti-Corruption Court issues 13 guilty verdicts, one not guilty for almost year of work – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

It is not necessary to demonize submission regarding constitutionality of anti-corruption court – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

LATEST

Supreme Court rejects motion of Manher's defense in Handziuk murder case to transfer hearing from Kyiv to Kherson

PGO ensures execution of court sentence on special confiscation of UAH 195 mln laundered in drug trade

'Terrorist' who threatened to blow up Kyiv business center is notified on suspicion, issue of imposing pretrial restraint is decided – prosecutor's office

If someone gives recommendations, instructions to HACC, we to declare this publicly – court's head

High Anti-Corruption Court issues 13 guilty verdicts, one not guilty for almost year of work – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

It is not necessary to demonize submission regarding constitutionality of anti-corruption court – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times over past day, one provocation from enemy's side recorded from beginning of current day – JFO HQ

'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

'Kyiv terrorist' captured alive, no explosion happened – Gerashchenko

In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD