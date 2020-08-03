OSCE SMM records 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas since July 27
The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) registered 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas from July 27 to August 1.
"From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM recorded a total of 225 ceasefire violations," the Mission said in its August 1 report.
The SMM also reported seeing weapons in violation of the disengagement lines on both sides of the contact line.
"The Mission's freedom of movement still was restricted, including at a checkpoint near Olenivka, which is not controlled by the state," the information says.