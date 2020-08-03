Facts

11:47 03.08.2020

OSCE SMM records 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas since July 27

1 min read
OSCE SMM records 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas since July 27

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) registered 225 ceasefire violations in Donbas from July 27 to August 1.

"From 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM recorded a total of 225 ceasefire violations," the Mission said in its August 1 report.

The SMM also reported seeing weapons in violation of the disengagement lines on both sides of the contact line.

"The Mission's freedom of movement still was restricted, including at a checkpoint near Olenivka, which is not controlled by the state," the information says.

Tags: #donbas #osce
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:22 31.07.2020
OSCE PA President is concerned over ceasefire violations in Eastern Ukraine

OSCE PA President is concerned over ceasefire violations in Eastern Ukraine

14:25 31.07.2020
Special system of governance in Donbas should be negotiated, rather than special status - Kravchuk

Special system of governance in Donbas should be negotiated, rather than special status - Kravchuk

11:34 31.07.2020
Ukraine sends note of protest to Russian MFA over another 'humanitarian convoy' to Donbas – Ukrainian MFA

Ukraine sends note of protest to Russian MFA over another 'humanitarian convoy' to Donbas – Ukrainian MFA

17:34 30.07.2020
Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

Ukrainian parliament has no draft laws on elections in Donbas - speaker

14:36 28.07.2020
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once over current day – Defense ministry

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once over current day – Defense ministry

18:52 27.07.2020
Khomchak calls not to succumb to provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic

Khomchak calls not to succumb to provocations, hybrid manifestations of panic

16:13 27.07.2020
Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

Moscow cannot serve as guarantor of ceasefire in Donbas – Kremlin

11:14 27.07.2020
New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

New ceasefire in Donbas starts after Russia-occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 13 times on Sunday, wounding one

10:27 24.07.2020
Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

12:00 23.07.2020
TCG's humanitarian working group confirms readiness for simultaneous opening of two extra entry-exit checkpoints by Nov 10, 2020 – Grau

TCG's humanitarian working group confirms readiness for simultaneous opening of two extra entry-exit checkpoints by Nov 10, 2020 – Grau

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

'Kyiv terrorist' captured alive, no explosion happened – Gerashchenko

In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center

Record shipment of over 56 kg of Ecuadorian cocaine found in banana container in Odesa region

Local govts not authorized to mitigate quarantine restrictions – Stepanov

LATEST

'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

'Kyiv terrorist' captured alive, no explosion happened – Gerashchenko

In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center

Record shipment of over 56 kg of Ecuadorian cocaine found in banana container in Odesa region

Local govts not authorized to mitigate quarantine restrictions – Stepanov

Russia's leaders will accept existence of independent Ukraine - foreign intelligence chief

Kravchuk invites representatives of occupied Donbas to formulate their view of these territories' future

Ternopil authorities strongly disagree with attaching city to red epidemiological zone – mayor

Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Kravchuk wants U.S. to join Donbas peace process

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD