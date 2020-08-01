Police acted within scope of powers during liquidation of Poltava terrorist – SBI's preliminary conclusion

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has concluded on the results of first-priority investigative actions that the police acted within the scope of their powers during the special operation in which Poltava terrorist Roman Skrypnyk was liquidated, the press service of the SBI said.

"In line with the legislation, the SBI is investigating into the death of the Poltava terrorist during the operation to detain him. So far we have no reason to consider actions of the police unlawful," the SBI said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

According to the results of the first-priority investigative actions, the police acted within the scope of their powers.

The final conclusions will be made as soon as the pre-trial investigation is over.