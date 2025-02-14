SBI detains director of online casino PIN-UP on suspicion of aiding aggressor state

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) detained the director of the company that operated in Ukraine under the brand of the online casino PIN-UP, the detainee was informed of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

"During the investigation, it was established that the real owners of this commercial structure, which received a license to carry out activities for the organization and conduct of gambling casino games on the Internet, are citizens of the Russian Federation," the SBI reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the agency, the detainee was informed of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state. A petition is being prepared to select a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The SBI notes that the pretrial investigation is ongoing - the involvement of other subjects under investigation by the Bureau is being documented, the circle of which is being established.

The Bureau reminds that as part of the investigation into the activities of this online casino, SBI employees and prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, in cooperation with the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine, revealed facts of the company's representatives aiding the aggressor state.

In particular, the online casino's connections with representatives of the Russian Federation, subjects sanctioned in Ukraine, have been documented, and financial flows have been established in the interests of filling the budget of the aggressor and supporting activities related to armed aggression against Ukraine.

The SBI employees carried out a set of procedural measures, including technical ones, with the involvement of relevant experts, who confirmed the negative consequences for the combat capability of the Ukrainian Defense Forces due to the use of the services of this online casino.

As part of the investigation, it was also established that persons associated with the activities of the online casino carry out their business activities on the territory of the so-called "LPR," thus filling the enemy's budget.

In addition, the person directly controlling the activities of the online casino, after the start of the full-scale invasion, financed veterans of the so-called "SVO."

The online casino itself, as the Bureau found out during the pretrial investigation, continues its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation and Russian web resources.