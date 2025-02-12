Poroshenko receives 15 subpoenas from SBI

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has sent 15 subpoenas to Ukrainian Member of Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, according to the political force's statement on Wednesday.

"Here are 15 subpoenas of the SBI. For them there is no critical situation on the front, no threat of encirclement Pokrovsk, no development of a possible offensive in the direction of Slovyansk-Kramatorsk, no enemy on the border of Dnipropetrovsk region, and the development of a possible offensive on Pavlohrad, which we must jointly stop. For them there is a fight with Poroshenko," the politician said.

According to him, the subpoenas are issued for the dates from February 14 to 28, so the planned trips to the Munich Security Conference and to the front are in jeopardy.

"There has never been such a thing – and here it is again. The traditional practice of not releasing Poroshenko to the most important international events has now exhausted itself. After a visit to Washington, a meeting with [U.S. President Donald] Trump's team in Munich, there were supposed to be meetings with the Vice President's team, meetings with President Trump's authorized representative, meetings with Congressional leaders, and meetings with our European ones – today Poroshenko's departure is denied. They are afraid," Poroshenko said.