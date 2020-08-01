Facts

11:12 01.08.2020

Ukraine records 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 556 recoveries, 15 deaths in past 24 days

1 min read
Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, registered 1,172 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), some 556 people from among the previously ill recovered and sixteen patients died, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System has said on its website.

The day before, on July 31, there were some 1,090 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 1,197 – on July 30, 1,022 – on July 29, 919 – on July 28 and 807 – on July 27.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases from the beginning of the pandemic to the morning of Saturday was 71,056 patients, some 39,308 recovered and 1,709 patients died from the disease. Now there are 30,039 patients with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 600 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Lviv (145), Ivano-Frankivsk (123), Odesa (101) regions and in Kyiv (101).

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
