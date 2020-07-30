Belarus and Ukraine to comprehensively strengthen border regime on jointly protected border sections

Belarus and Ukraine will comprehensively strengthen the border regime on jointly guarded sections of the border, including increasing the number of border guards, the official representative of the State Border Committee Anton Bychkovsky told Interfax-West.

"The approach to strengthening the border regime will be comprehensive. First of all, this implies additional control measures over the order of visits and stay of citizens in the border zone and border strip," Bychkovsky said.

"Also, the heads of the border agencies already have an agreement to strengthen the verification measures at the border checkpoints: control of persons and inspection of vehicles entering the Republic of Belarus will be strengthened," he reported.

"In general, in Ukrainian direction, both at checkpoints and on the green border, the number of border patrols will be increased," Bychkovsky said.

In addition, according to him, the Pinsk-Zhytomyr contact point, which is one of the elements of integrated border management system, is also involved in stepping up interaction on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. "It is equipped with modern means of direct communication for the prompt exchange of information in the mode of audio and video conferencing. This makes it possible to promptly respond to emerging threats in order to ensure border security in this direction," the official representative of the border committee said.