18:42 29.07.2020

Hungary supports imposing sanctions against Russia, their strengthening, but sometimes it is necessary to discuss whether this helps Ukraine – ambassador

Hungary supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Federation and, if necessary, the strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation, Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine István Íjgyártó has said.

"As for this conflict over the Crimean Peninsula and Donbas, Hungary is supporting the EU's position, which is quite open and clear, and is supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of course, imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation in order to cease such activities, which initiated in 2014," Íjgyártó told Interfax-Ukraine.

When asked whether Hungary is ready to support the idea of strengthening sanctions against Russia for its violation of international law, Íjgyártó said that if there is a need for further steps, the country will also support them, but sometimes it is necessary to discuss whether this helps Ukraine and whether it really creates problem for Russia.

"As I mentioned, we are still supporting decisions on the EU, and we think that if there is a need for further steps, we will also support it. From time to time, the question arises whether the sanction policy helps to prevent such situations or whether effect on the country against which the sanctions are imposed. But these are more political and theoretical discussions. The overall result is that Hungary supports the sanction policy, but we must emphasize that sometimes we also have to discuss whether this helps Ukraine and whether it really creates any problems for the Russian Federation," the diplomat said.

He also said that Hungary is trying to keep in touch with Russian partners, explaining to them the Ukrainian situation, emphasizing that it is very important to have peace and stability in the region.

Answering the question whether Hungary shares Ukraine's concern over rumors of a possible expansion of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the ambassador said that if such a situation arises, Hungary will support international partners and allies.

"Frankly speaking, I have not heard of the preparation of Russian activities that may further danger the Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity of, either from sources in Hungary or NATO. But I am not a position to question the seriousness of the situation. But, excepted Ukrainian sources that you mentioned, I heard little. Of course, we absolutely favor the peace process, helping Ukraine regain its sovereignty over its lost territories. We will definitely support our international partners and allies if such a situation occurs and there are further problems inside Ukraine," the ambassador said.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #hungary #sanctions
