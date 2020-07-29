Zelensky instructs to prepare for local elections on Oct 25 amid COVID-19 restrictions

During a traditional conference call, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky raised the issue of preparations for the local elections, which are scheduled in Ukraine on October 25.

"Obviously, the upcoming elections will be held amid certain restrictions due to coronavirus [COVID-19] disease, and now we need to think over mechanisms, procedures and funding to protect Ukrainians and give them the opportunity to freely vote for candidates," Zelensky said at the meeting on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov drew attention to ensuring a sufficient number of those who will keep order during the voting, especially after the adoption of bills requiring more law enforcement officers in elections.