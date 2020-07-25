Facts

14:37 25.07.2020

Kyiv records 129 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 81 people recovered

Kyiv records 129 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 81 people recovered

In Kyiv, the number of patients with coronavirus disease has increased by 129 people, 81 residents of the capital have recovered, 19 patients have been hospitalized, mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko said.

"Friends! The number of residents of Kyiv diagnosed with coronavirus has increased by another 129 people over the past day. Today, there are already 7,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

16:35 25.07.2020
Zelensky wants Ukraine to be among the first countries to buy COVID-19 vaccine

12:52 25.07.2020
Some 205 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ukraine – Stepanov

11:19 25.07.2020
Ukraine reports 1,106 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths over past 24 hours

15:46 22.07.2020
Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine until August 31 – Shmyhal

09:45 22.07.2020
Ukraine records 829 people with COVID-19 over past day, 973 recoveries, 16 deaths

11:39 20.07.2020
Searches underway in Kyiv, Lviv as part of investigation into criminal organization in road management with participation of Nowak – NABU

09:39 20.07.2020
Ukraine records new 651 COVID-19 cases over past day, 560 recoveries, 13 new victims of virus

09:23 17.07.2020
Ukraine faces 809 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 838 recoveries, 11 deaths

15:49 16.07.2020
Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

09:36 16.07.2020
Ukraine records 848 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 800 recoveries, 18 new victims of virus

