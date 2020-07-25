Kyiv records 129 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 81 people recovered

In Kyiv, the number of patients with coronavirus disease has increased by 129 people, 81 residents of the capital have recovered, 19 patients have been hospitalized, mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko said.

"Friends! The number of residents of Kyiv diagnosed with coronavirus has increased by another 129 people over the past day. Today, there are already 7,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.