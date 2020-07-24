Facts

Brussels receives assurances from Kyiv that Ukrainian localization legislation will comply with Association Agreement

Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis claims that Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal assured him that Ukrainian legislation, in particular, the draft law "On Localization" voted in the first reading, will comply with the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

Dombrovskis said in Brussels on Thursday following a meeting with the Ukrainian prime minister that this issue was the subject of discussion during that day's meeting and that he welcomes the assurances received from Ukrainian Prime Minister that the government would work on this issue in order to ensure that any amendments to this bill are in line with Ukraine's agreements with the EU, including the Association Agreement.

