11:27 24.07.2020

Zelensky notes that compliance with ceasefire should be detailed, like all other provisions of Minsk agreements

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that Ukraine will insist on detailing the mechanisms for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire in Donbas, as on detailing other provisions of the Minsk agreements.

"This is a generalized statement [on reaching agreements on a sustainable ceasefire in Donbas from July 27]: we should just work in detail on this statement in the Minsk format - this is the agreement. In the Minsk format, everything should be written in detail: everyone who is responsible, when, how this information is transmitted. That is, it will be a separate story, it is very long. This is only the first step, and then there will be a second step. If the parties sign the first step now, then everyone will sign the second step. It is the most important thing now for us to have something on paper, apart from just a 'ceasefire' clause," he said at a briefing in Stanytsia Luhanska on Thursday.

Zelensky pointed out that Ukraine's tactic is that it wants to decipher every clause of the Minsk agreements.

"Then we will see: whether we are able to do it or not, who is responsible. These questions that interest you are in Minsk accords, they are on Bankova St. (at the President's Office), and we raise them every time. We need details - these details will be answers to all questions," he stressed.

