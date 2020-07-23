Facts

10:56 23.07.2020

OSCE Special Representative in TCG says what measures envisage agreement on ceasefire in Donbas

3 min read
OSCE Special Representative in TCG says what measures envisage agreement on ceasefire in Donbas

Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Ambassador Heidi Grau, after the regular meetings of the TCG and its working groups in the format of videoconferences, welcomed the agreement reached the day before on additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire in Donbas.

"I am pleased to announce that today [on July 22] the Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (CADLR) of Ukraine, reached agreement regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, aiming to ensure compliance with a comprehensive, sustainable and unlimited ceasefire," Grau said in a statement released on Thursday morning.

She also listed measures to strengthen the ceasefire regime, which provide for the issuance and enactment from 00:01 (Kyiv time) on July 27, 2020 by the leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the leadership of the armed formations of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of, and compliance with, for the whole period until full comprehensive settlement of the conflict. The respective ceasefire orders containing the following ceasefire support measures: ban on offensive, reconnaissance and sabotage operations, as well as ban on operation of any types of aerial vehicles of the sides; ban on firing, including sniper fire; ban on the deployment of heavy weapons in and around settlements, primarily at civilian infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, hospitals and public premises; the effective use of disciplinary actions for ceasefire violations and notification of them to the TCG Coordinator who shall inform all of its participants about it; creation and involvement of a coordination mechanism for responding to ceasefire violations through the facilitation of the JCCC in its current setting; retaliatory fire responding to an offensive operation is only permissible if it occurs at the order made by the respective leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the leadership of CADLR armed formations after an unsuccessful attempt to make use of the above-mentioned coordination mechanism. The TCG shall be notified of the issuance of such orders. The above-mentioned measures may not be, fully or in part, disavowed by any other orders, including secret ones.

"Offensive operation shall have the following meaning: any attempts to change the positioning of the troops which exists as of the date of this statement, including any additional engineering improvement of positions, and/or any forward movement and/or relocation of armed persons towards the adversary, including for the purposes of reconnaissance and sabotage operations," Grau said in the statement.

Tags: #osce #tcg #grau
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:00 23.07.2020
TCG's humanitarian working group confirms readiness for simultaneous opening of two extra entry-exit checkpoints by Nov 10, 2020 – Grau

TCG's humanitarian working group confirms readiness for simultaneous opening of two extra entry-exit checkpoints by Nov 10, 2020 – Grau

10:30 23.07.2020
Russians in Trilateral Contact Group demand that Kyiv cancels resolution adopted by Rada on local elections, Ukrainian side refuses

Russians in Trilateral Contact Group demand that Kyiv cancels resolution adopted by Rada on local elections, Ukrainian side refuses

10:04 23.07.2020
Ukrainian side in TCG hands over lists for mutual release of detainees, expects other side to do likewise – President's office

Ukrainian side in TCG hands over lists for mutual release of detainees, expects other side to do likewise – President's office

09:37 23.07.2020
Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

12:59 09.07.2020
TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

TCG backs Ukraine's position on possibility of opening two new entry-exit checkpoints in Luhansk region for four months – President's office

12:56 09.07.2020
OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

OSCE notes Ukraine's stance in TCG on legal aspects of resolving international conflict in Donbas as constructive – President's office

12:44 09.07.2020
TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

TCG receives security guarantees for flight by State Emergency Service of Ukraine to fight wildfires in Luhansk region – President's office

14:49 08.07.2020
Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

17:14 07.07.2020
Certain rapprochement takes place at negotiations of advisers to Normandy format leaders, but Russia abstains from subscribing to counterparts' position – Reznikov

Certain rapprochement takes place at negotiations of advisers to Normandy format leaders, but Russia abstains from subscribing to counterparts' position – Reznikov

10:15 07.07.2020
Russia did not give ultimatums at Donbas talks in Berlin – Ukrainian deputy PM

Russia did not give ultimatums at Donbas talks in Berlin – Ukrainian deputy PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada's resolution on local elections on Oct 25 comes into force

In Poltava, terrorist with grenade exchanges police officer taken hostage for head of regional police department, is trying to leave city

Russians in Trilateral Contact Group demand that Kyiv cancels resolution adopted by Rada on local elections, Ukrainian side refuses

Ukraine records 856 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 828 recovered, 17 new victims of virus – NSDC

Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

LATEST

Zelensky signs law on land use planning

Rada's resolution on local elections on Oct 25 comes into force

In Poltava, terrorist with grenade exchanges police officer taken hostage for head of regional police department, is trying to leave city

Ukraine records 856 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 828 recovered, 17 new victims of virus – NSDC

Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Cabinet to extend adaptive quarantine until August 31 – Shmyhal

Cabinet sets up Ministry for Strategic Industries

Ukraine opens 'visa-free' regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia from Aug 1 – decree

Lutsk hostage taker had combat weapons - Avakov

Ukraine records 829 people with COVID-19 over past day, 973 recoveries, 16 deaths

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD