14:36 22.07.2020

Cabinet sets up Ministry for Strategic Industries

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision to create the Ministry for Strategic Industries.

The government made this decisions during a meeting on Wednesday.

"The adoption of this act is aimed at creation a central executive agencies in charge of forming state industrial policies related to strategic industries," Deputy Prime Minister Oleh Urusky, who is also the minister for strategic industries, said during the government's meeting.

