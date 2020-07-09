Ukraine, NATO agree to strengthen presence of forces, hardware in Black Sea region

Defense Minister of Ukraine and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg during a phone conversation have agreed to strengthen the presence of forces and hardware in the Black Sea region via patrolling from the air and the allocation of warships of NATO member states.

"The sides have agreed to strengthen the presence of forces and hardware on land, at sea and in the air space of the Black Sea region via intensified air patrolling and the allocation of naval ships of the Alliance member states," the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on its website on Thursday.