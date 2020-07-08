Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared UAH 13.5 million from the sale of property and plot of land.

According to the information about significant changes in the property status released by him on July 7 in the Unified State Register of the declarations, the head of the state received UAH 12.114 million as of income of the property sale and UAH 1.356 million from the sale of the plot of land to Valentyna Kysil [according to information from public sources Valentyna Dmytrivna Kysil is an individual entrepreneur from Kryvy Rih].