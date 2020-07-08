Facts

17:48 08.07.2020

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Iran is not ready to accept Ukraine's invitation for sitting down for the talks concerning compensation for Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) plane shot down near Tehran, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin told BBC Ukraine.

"Just today (on July 7), we received a communication from Tehran that the Iranian side was not ready to accept Kyiv's invitation for sitting down for the talks," Enin said in an interview with BBC Ukraine on Wednesday.

The deputy foreign minister also noted that it was therefore too early to talk about any amounts of compensation.

"The fact is that the determination of the amount is the result of a very comprehensive examination, absolutely all circumstances of the case are taken into account," he explained.

Enin also added that everything depended on the political will of the Iranian side and expressed the hope that the Iranian side "nevertheless, under the influence of a number of factors, would agree to begin the negotiation process as soon as possible."

