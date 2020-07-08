Facts

17:12 08.07.2020

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

2 min read
Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

The pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceeding related to fifth president of Ukraine, leader of European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, on appointing Serhiy Semochko as First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, has been completed despite it was recently extended for three months, said lawyer Illia Novikov.

"The PGO (Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine) is in panic. Last night until 00.30 they have been convincing judge of the Pechersky court Batrin that they needed another three months to complete the investigation on the appointment of Semochko...And today it turned out that they had yesterday the investigation was completed. Judge Batryn attempts in vain...The petition for Poroshenko's measure of restraint is not subject to consideration," Novikov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

At the same time, he published a scan of the notification of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) about the completion of the relevant pre-trial investigation on July 7, which stated that the evidence collected during the investigation was sufficient to draw up an indictment.

In turn, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Gerashchenko, confirmed this information and said that prosecutors could not provide the court with documents certified by the prosecutor general to complete the pre-trial investigation.

"Tonight, the Pechersky court decided to continue the investigation in the so-called 'Semochko case', Zelensky prosecutor's office demanded the court extend measure of restraint for Poroshenko until July 10. The prosecutors have just stated that the investigation was completed, that is an hour later, and not after three months, the case was sent to court. At the same time, prosecutors cannot provide in court either copies or documents certified by the prosecutor general to complete the pre-trial investigation. This is a farce," Gerashchenko wrote on her Facebook page.

Tags: #poroshenko #pgo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:45 08.07.2020
One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

14:08 08.07.2020
Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

12:01 08.07.2020
Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

10:50 08.07.2020
Court extends until Oct 10 pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case, in which Poroshenko is suspect

Court extends until Oct 10 pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case, in which Poroshenko is suspect

19:35 02.07.2020
Investigators ask to extend pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case until October 10 – Poroshenko's lawyer

Investigators ask to extend pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case until October 10 – Poroshenko's lawyer

16:12 26.06.2020
NABU concerned about PGO decision to close VAB Bank stabilization loan case

NABU concerned about PGO decision to close VAB Bank stabilization loan case

15:53 26.06.2020
PGO under court decision closes VAB bank stabilization loan case

PGO under court decision closes VAB bank stabilization loan case

16:40 24.06.2020
SBI calls Poroshenko for questioning as a suspect on June 30

SBI calls Poroshenko for questioning as a suspect on June 30

12:30 23.06.2020
Cabinet suspends Bozhok from fulfilling duties of deputy FM

Cabinet suspends Bozhok from fulfilling duties of deputy FM

11:18 23.06.2020
Poroshenko calls on authorities to act decisively against pro-Russia diversions

Poroshenko calls on authorities to act decisively against pro-Russia diversions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

LATEST

Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

US Congress may increase military aid to Ukraine by $25 mln

UK hands over 10 modern quadcopters to Ukrainian border guards

Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

Impossible to involve aviation in firefighting operations in Luhansk region as Russia-led forces don't guarantee flight safety – regional governor

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD