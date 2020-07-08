US Congress may increase military aid to Ukraine by $25 mln

The US House Committee on Appropriations has published a bill on defense financing for 2021, in which it proposed to increase military aid to Ukraine by $25 million.

"$275 million for the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative, $25 million more than requested. Exempts funds from apportionment and requires the Secretary of Defense to inform Congress of any undue spending delays," a press release said on the Committee's website on Tuesday, July 7.

Overall, the bill provides for $694.6 billion in discretionary spending to finance U.S. defense in 2021,"to protect the country from emerging threats, prepare for future challenges, and meet the needs of military personnel and military families."