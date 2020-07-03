Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office to discuss summit prospects with Normandy format representatives in Berlin

Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, along with a national delegation, will pay a working visit to Germany on Friday to meet with political advisors to the heads of Normandy-format states, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"At the meeting, there are plans to discuss progress in the activity of the Trilateral Contact Group, the fulfillment of the agreements reached at the Normandy-format summit in Paris in December, and the prospects for the next Normandy-format summit in Berlin," the statement said.