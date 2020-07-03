Facts

14:15 03.07.2020

Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office to discuss summit prospects with Normandy format representatives in Berlin

1 min read
Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office to discuss summit prospects with Normandy format representatives in Berlin

Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, along with a national delegation, will pay a working visit to Germany on Friday to meet with political advisors to the heads of Normandy-format states, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"At the meeting, there are plans to discuss progress in the activity of the Trilateral Contact Group, the fulfillment of the agreements reached at the Normandy-format summit in Paris in December, and the prospects for the next Normandy-format summit in Berlin," the statement said.

Tags: #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:21 23.06.2020
Zelensky hoping for Normandy quartet summit in near future

Zelensky hoping for Normandy quartet summit in near future

14:23 02.06.2020
Foreign chiefs of Normandy Four to start talks soon

Foreign chiefs of Normandy Four to start talks soon

11:32 20.05.2020
Normandy format meeting should take place after COVID-19 pandemic is over – Zelensky

Normandy format meeting should take place after COVID-19 pandemic is over – Zelensky

16:21 16.05.2020
Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

11:05 05.05.2020
Ukraine, Germany FMs discuss further implementation of agreements of 'Normandy format'

Ukraine, Germany FMs discuss further implementation of agreements of 'Normandy format'

14:43 02.05.2020
Borrell calls for full implementation of Minsk Agreements

Borrell calls for full implementation of Minsk Agreements

18:39 30.04.2020
Normandy Format summit in Berlin still on agenda, tasks must be fulfilled first – Kuleba

Normandy Format summit in Berlin still on agenda, tasks must be fulfilled first – Kuleba

18:13 30.04.2020
Covid-19 pandemic doesn't justify failure to implement Ukraine agreements - German FM

Covid-19 pandemic doesn't justify failure to implement Ukraine agreements - German FM

17:40 24.04.2020
'Normandy format' could be expanded to 'Normandy plus,' including the U.S. – Taylor

'Normandy format' could be expanded to 'Normandy plus,' including the U.S. – Taylor

10:51 16.04.2020
'All-for-all' swap formula is a political agreement in principle reached in Normandy format – Reznikov

'All-for-all' swap formula is a political agreement in principle reached in Normandy format – Reznikov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Kyiv says reasons for U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty are Russia's actions to break pan-European regimes for arms control

Eleven civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of 2020 – Denisova

YES forum postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Election of Belarusian president will not influence bilateral ties with Ukraine – ambassador

LATEST

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Kyiv says reasons for U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty are Russia's actions to break pan-European regimes for arms control

Eleven civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of 2020 – Denisova

Belarus to take all sanitary-epidemiological measures during Third Ukraine-Belarus Forum of Regions – Belarusian ambassador

YES forum postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Election of Belarusian president will not influence bilateral ties with Ukraine – ambassador

Court of Appeals keeps activist Sternenko under home arrest

SBU rejects 128 supporters of international terror organizations from entering Ukraine in H1, 2020

Local woman killed amid enemy attack in Zaitseve – JFO HQ

Ukraine to open embassy in Albania in 2020 – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD