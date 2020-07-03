Facts

09:36 03.07.2020

Ukraine to open embassy in Albania in 2020 – MFA

Ukraine plans to open its embassy in Albania this year, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said during a meeting with newly appointed Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Albania in Ukraine Fation Peni.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA), Bodnar informed the Albanian side about Ukraine's plans to open its embassy in Albania in 2020 "which will mark the beginning of qualitatively new stage in the history of Ukraine-Albania relations."

Peni passed the Ukrainian side Albania's note on the opening of the country's diplomatic mission in Ukraine.

The parties shared opinions about the preparations for the conclusion of an underlying agreement on friendship and cooperation between Ukraine and Albania, which will become the main document determining the framework of bilateral relations.

Bodnar and Peni also praised the resumption of air traffic between Ukraine and Albania from June 26, 2020 and the selection of Ukraine International Airlines for carrying out regular flights between the capitals of the two countries.

They also discussed intensification of the countries' high-level political dialogue.

