Ukraine will be able to get sixth macro-financial assistance from EU, if necessary – Stefanyshyna

Olha Stefanyshyna, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, says that if there is a need for a sixth macro-financial assistance program, Ukraine will be able to agree on it with the European Union.

"I'm optimistic. Given that we have already received five macro-financial assistance programs, I hope that if there is a need for the sixth macro-financial assistance program, we will also be able to convince our European partners to take this cheap loan within macro-financial assistance for us," she said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Regarding the terms of the fifth package of macro-financial assistance of the EU, the official noted that the memorandum has not yet been signed, therefore, she cannot report on its specific conditions.

"But I can say for sure that the current version of the memorandum does not contain any conditions that would not apply to the ongoing reforms. You could also hear a statement by Vera Jourova [the Vice President of the European Commission on Values and Transparency] on conditions regarding rule of law and judicial reform," she added.

Stefanyshyna stressed that Ukraine is committing itself to the reforms that it is already working on, and the macro-financial assistance program is stimulating it to be more expeditious, because receiving tranches is determined by a certain time frame.

As reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that after the tranche of the IMF, Ukraine expects $1 billion from the World Bank, as well as the fourth and fifth packages of macro-financial assistance from the EU.