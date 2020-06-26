Facts

15:50 26.06.2020

Poland provides Ukraine with 134 tonnes of PPE

1 min read
Poland provides Ukraine with 134 tonnes of PPE

Ukraine has received from Poland 13 trucks with 134 tonnes of disinfectants, medical masks, gloves, protective suits and face screens, the Health Ministry of Ukraine said on its website.

"Poland's humanitarian convoy is the largest humanitarian aid Ukraine has received over the time of the coronavirus pandemic," the ministry's press service said, citing Deputy Health Minister for European Integration Ihor Ivaschenko.

Ambassador of Poland to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki, representatives of the International Solidarity Fund and the European Commission attended the ceremony to hand the freight over to the Ukrainian side.

According to the EU Delegation to Ukraine, the freight consists of 40,000 medical masks, 50,000 pairs of gloves, more than 11,000 face screens, over 100,000 liters of disinfectant for hands and surfaces, 7,000 protective coats, 1,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and shoe covers. The PPE was purchased by the International Solidarity Fund.

Tags: #poland #ukraine #ppe
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:37 26.06.2020
Ukrainian TCG emphasizes importance of sustainable ceasefire in Donbas, discusses proposals for demining, ensuring public safety

Ukrainian TCG emphasizes importance of sustainable ceasefire in Donbas, discusses proposals for demining, ensuring public safety

10:07 26.06.2020
Kyiv stands for holding Normandy Four summit as soon as possible

Kyiv stands for holding Normandy Four summit as soon as possible

09:54 26.06.2020
Kyiv insists on 'all-for-all' exchange of captives in Donbas

Kyiv insists on 'all-for-all' exchange of captives in Donbas

09:47 26.06.2020
Next TCG meeting in Donbas scheduled for July 8

Next TCG meeting in Donbas scheduled for July 8

09:24 26.06.2020
Ukraine sets new anti-record with 1,109 people infected with COVID-19 over past day, 541 recoveries, 19 deaths

Ukraine sets new anti-record with 1,109 people infected with COVID-19 over past day, 541 recoveries, 19 deaths

18:49 25.06.2020
IMF explains pessimistic forecast for Ukraine's GDP in 2020 by lack of household savings, limited fiscal support

IMF explains pessimistic forecast for Ukraine's GDP in 2020 by lack of household savings, limited fiscal support

17:11 25.06.2020
Ukrainian govt approves agreement with Turkey on military-financial cooperation

Ukrainian govt approves agreement with Turkey on military-financial cooperation

17:01 25.06.2020
Ukraine counts on France's assistance in prompting Moscow to end war, de-occupy Ukrainian territories – Kuleba

Ukraine counts on France's assistance in prompting Moscow to end war, de-occupy Ukrainian territories – Kuleba

14:55 25.06.2020
Ukraine sends note of protest to Russia over 'military parades' in Crimea

Ukraine sends note of protest to Russia over 'military parades' in Crimea

14:47 25.06.2020
Hungary to lift veto on NATO-Ukraine Commission meetings when ethnic minorities' education issues are settled – Szijjarto

Hungary to lift veto on NATO-Ukraine Commission meetings when ethnic minorities' education issues are settled – Szijjarto

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky decides to dismiss Balon as Kirovohrad region governor – president's office

Kyiv mayor reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries from disease in city in past 24 hours

Zelensky: We will return Crimea and people, we believe in this

Ukrainian TCG emphasizes importance of sustainable ceasefire in Donbas, discusses proposals for demining, ensuring public safety

Ukraine sets new anti-record with 1,109 people infected with COVID-19 over past day, 541 recoveries, 19 deaths

LATEST

Moldova sees 323 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours

Zelensky decides to dismiss Balon as Kirovohrad region governor – president's office

Kyiv mayor reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries from disease in city in past 24 hours

Zelensky: We will return Crimea and people, we believe in this

NABU concerned about PGO decision to close VAB Bank stabilization loan case

Zelensky inspects reconstruction of Kherson airport, which plans to apply for ICAO first category status

Primary version of explosion in Kyiv multi-storey building involves Kyivgaz servicing of gas meters – Dpty interior minister

After two-week break, work of Ukrainian mobile operator in ORDLO resumed

Ukrainian MFA appeals to NATO, EU, partner-states for support in overcoming consequences of flooding in country's west

District Administrative Court opens proceedings into changing of chairman, members of PrivatBank supervisory board

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD