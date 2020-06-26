Poland provides Ukraine with 134 tonnes of PPE

Ukraine has received from Poland 13 trucks with 134 tonnes of disinfectants, medical masks, gloves, protective suits and face screens, the Health Ministry of Ukraine said on its website.

"Poland's humanitarian convoy is the largest humanitarian aid Ukraine has received over the time of the coronavirus pandemic," the ministry's press service said, citing Deputy Health Minister for European Integration Ihor Ivaschenko.

Ambassador of Poland to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki, representatives of the International Solidarity Fund and the European Commission attended the ceremony to hand the freight over to the Ukrainian side.

According to the EU Delegation to Ukraine, the freight consists of 40,000 medical masks, 50,000 pairs of gloves, more than 11,000 face screens, over 100,000 liters of disinfectant for hands and surfaces, 7,000 protective coats, 1,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and shoe covers. The PPE was purchased by the International Solidarity Fund.